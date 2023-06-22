IoD Nigeria gets new president, aims to strengthen corporate governance

Tijjani Mohammed Borodo has been elected as the president and chairman of the governing council of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD Nigeria) to continue the organisation’s mission of advancing corporate governance and fostering ethical practices in the Nigerian business landscape.

Borodo, a boardroom executive and legal expert, will take charge of the institute’s affairs for the next two years. This appointment comes after the successful tenure of Ije Jidenma, who served as the president for the past two years.

He is the founder and principal partner at Tijjani M. Borodo & Associates, a law firm.

The election took place during the 39th annual general meeting held at the IoD Nigeria Secretariat in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday.

Dele Alimi, director general/CEO of IoD Nigeria, announced Borodo’s victory and expressed his confidence in the newly elected president.

Alimi highlighted Borodo’s extensive experience within the institute.

“Indeed, we are very pleased as Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, F.IoD assumes the role of president of IoD Nigeria. As a previous office holder and council member of the institute, he brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and has provided inspirational leadership and direction for the success of the institute. His emergence as the president will enhance the institute’s role as the leading corporate governance advocate, promoting sound ethical standards,” he said.

Expressing her gratitude as the outgoing president, Jidenma reflected on her tenure and the institute’s progress.

She highlighted the significant strides made in the institute’s growth and development despite the challenges posed by Nigeria’s economic and social climate.

She said her leadership focused on the “future readiness” of IoD Nigeria, implementing and refining the strategic plan unveiled in 2017, which encompassed inclusiveness, growth, chartership, digital transformation, and sustainability.

“This was hinged on 5 pillars namely: Inclusiveness, Growth and Development, Chartership of the Institute, Digital Transformation, and the loD House Project for sustainability,” she said. “These pillars have translated into solid strategic partnerships, inclusiveness achieved through gender diversity espoused through the Women Directors Development Programme, and diversity in age profile through the Young Directors Forum.”