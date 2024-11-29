Investors eye Andoni’s oceanic treasure to open new Rivers economic line

Andoni LGA boss, Lazarus Nteoguile (left in cap) followed by Mayor of Housing (in pink) and other SGD leaders at Andoni solidarity rally

…As new Andoni LGA boss begins with peacebuilding, set to empower 1100 youths

Andoni local council area is an oceanic enclave in Rivers State known for huge reserves of aquatic assets apart of its culture, scenery, beaches, and wildlife.

Now, investors led by the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, are said to have expressed interest in exploring the area for possible investments.

The new local council boss, Lazarus Nteoguile, has expressed commitment to peacebuilding starting with plans to empower 1100 Andoni youths in the coming weeks as first step for economic revival of the oceanic town.

Andoni is endowed with huge potentials including aesthetic landscape forests that house elephants, hippopotamus, antelopes, monkeys, lions, leopards, buffaloes, chimpanzee, cheetah, crocodiles, wild turtles, etc.

For a start, Andoni, like the other 23 LGAs, are now in the hands of a new set of council chairmen who are also to exploit the new order of direct federal allocation to develop their areas.

The new council boss, who was welcomed tumultuously last weekend revealed that the governor, Sim Fubara, had issued a mandate to all chairmen to empower their people and develop their council areas.

Speaking at a reception held for him by the Simplified Grassroots Movement (SGM), the chairman who won in the controversial election of October 30, 2024, said he was very glad to be part of history. “In 100 days of my coming to office, Andoni will see the difference between Sim and the other administration. Our principal is a thinker. Rivers State is now noted as number one in planning around Nigeria.”

He said he has flagged off two projects in one day, and they were nearing completion (roofing). “WE ARE ready for business. By this time next year, Andoni will change in all the wards. We will develop people. A big empowerment programme is on the way soon. Gov Sim told us to go and empower our people.”

Speaking later to newsmen, Nteoguile said; “We will then build on this peace. In that way, we are sure to surpass all previous administrations.” He said the Appeal Court victory for the Fubara camp meant end to attempts to tenure elongation.

Investments:

The Mayor of Housing said he was in Andoni because he saw peace and love in the people, saying he is a value monger (valuetician). “Andoni is in heaven, so do not play with the opportunity.”

He said he would partner with Andoni LGA for exposure to national limelight that would attract positive attention. “We will reveal Andoni to the world. As long as you follow the chairman and the governor, you will not regret. The world will come here.”

In his welcome speech, the coordinator of Simplified Grassroots Movement in Andoni, Paul Ogodo, said development is what they crave for as well as an improved plan for community development. The chairman of the rally, Golden Ekprikpo Spiff, who is the Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, said all LGA chairman seem to focus on development like the state governor.

In his keynote speech, Owen Obadiah (PhD), talked about how mobilization efforts lead to rapid development through massive awareness creation and feedback mechanism to government.

Norisia Pepple, the director-general of Simplified Grassroots Movement who is also the special assistant to the governor on Youths and Sports, described the rally as a double celebration in Andoni; election victory of Nteoguile and the victory at the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja.

