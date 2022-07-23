Inventa paves way for expanding Portugal, Nigeria investment relationship

Inventa, a leading intellectual property law firm, is paving the way for expanding relationships between Portugal and Nigeria.

Representatives of Inventa, which specializes in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names, met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss ways to improve investment opportunities in Nigeria at the Nigeria Portugal Investment Trade Forum.

Also present at the meeting was Adeniyi Adebayo, minister of trade and investment, Jideofor Kwusike Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs and Alex Kefas- Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal.

As the first international Intellectual Property company to begin operations in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and Africa, Inventa discussed the importance of renewed cooperation between the two countries and the importance of building an ongoing dialogue with Nigeria to ensure defining joint strategic priorities for the future.

Read also: Buhari commends Portugal for accommodating Nigerians fleeing Ukraine war

Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily. The experience built over the years allows the company to understand the caveats of the different industries, including food and beverages companies, communications, IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturers, oil & gas companies, financial institutions, business services companies and more.

Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, Inventa also has offices in Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.