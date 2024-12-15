Inuwa leads Northern Govs in support of Benue Civil Protection Initiative 

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State has commended Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for his bold steps toward enhancing security and civil protection in the state.

Inuwa made the remarks as the special guest of honour at the launch of the Benue State Civil Protection Guard and the commissioning of new operational vehicles and combat motorcycles for security agencies.

The event, held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, was attended by prominent leaders, including representatives from the Federal Government and other Northern states. Speaking on behalf of the Northern Governors, the NSGF Chairman lauded Governor Alia’s innovative approach to tackling local insecurity and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

He emphasized the importance of creating a secure environment for businesses and other lawful activities to thrive. “Security is paramount; without it, nothing can thrive. We fully support this project, which complements President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decisive efforts to address insecurity nationwide.

This bold investment in civil protection is commendable, and with your determination, alongside the support of the Federal Government and all of us, this project will undoubtedly succeed”, the Governor remarked.

He assured the people of Benue of the solidarity and support of the Northern Governors Forum in their quest for peace and stability. The NSGF Chairman expressed confidence that unity among Nigerians would ensure the defeat of any threats to peace.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in his address, outlined the objectives of the Civil Protection Guard and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing lives and property. He also expressed gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and other dignitaries for their support and presence at the event.

The Paramount Ruler of Tiv Land, the Tor Tiv, Prof. Ortese Iorzua James Ayatse, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his effective leadership as Chairman of the NSGF.

He acknowledged the role of Northern Governors in fostering collaboration and unity across the region. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari. Other notable attendees included Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations).

The event featured the inauguration of 5,000 officers of the Benue Civil Protection Guards, the donation of 100 vehicles and 600 specialized combat motorcycles to security agencies, and the launch of the ‘ANYAN NYOR’ Joint Security Task Force.

