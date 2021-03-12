Int’l Women’s Day: LAPO gives out N0.9m to women for contributing to growth, development of Nigeria

As part of activities to commemorate the 2021, International Women’s Day, the Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) doled out N0.9 million to three women for their outstanding contributions to professional, agriculture and business sectors in the country.

The three awardees bagged the 9th LAPO Outstanding Leadership Award 2021 during the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day with the theme: “Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.”

The awardees: Felicia Funmilola Babalola, in the professional category, Christiana Ovieba Ebitimi, in business category, and Joke Kolaja Adesina, in the farming category were each given N300,000 cash prize in addition to plague.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LAPO, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, said the LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award was instituted to acknowledge and reward women who demonstrated commitment towards making the world better for all.

According to him, as a development organization, LAPO is passionate about women, as well as committed to their overall development. “For more than two decades, the organization has been at the forefront of bringing gender issues to wider attention, recognizing and promoting women’s contributions to the advancement of Nigeria,” he said.

He said, from inception, LAPO has been involved in community health improvement and playing a major role in addressing the challenges limiting the progress of women, including economic powerlessness, social exclusion and ill-health.

Ehigiamusoe posited that, in spite of the challenges of 2020, the organization was still able to reach substantial number of vulnerable communities with health intervention services.

He disclosed that LAPO had in 2020 fiscal year, improved national food security with the disbursement of N12.2 billion to 152,446 rural farmers under the LAPO Rural Development Initiative (LARDI) which represents 12 per cent growth of N10.9 billion disbursed in year 2019.

“These women have surmounted enormous challenges in our environment to make huge impact,” he added.

Chairman, Board of Directors, LAPO, Osarenren Emokpae predicted that in no distant time, there will be more women representation in public life and parliament than the in Nigeria. He opined that there are more women in public life and parliament than the men in countries like: Rwanda, Cuba and Bolivia, expressing optimism that in the nearest future women in Nigeria will have more representation in public life and parliament than men.

He explained that the 2021 award provides a unique opportunity to appreciate the enormous contributions of women to the economic development and progress of Nigeria whether in business, agriculture, as entrepreneurs or employees or by doing unpaid care work at home.

Emokpae added that in spite of the various cultural and traditional beliefs that have impinged on women’s human rights over the years, they have proven over time that they possess the quality, talent and character required not only for the growth of the nation but for the enhancement of the progress and wellbeing of the human society at large.

LAPO has over the years set the pace as a development organization advancing the cause of women and eliminating barriers hindering their social-economic progress and ending violence against them.

“In 2013, the organization took a step further by instituting the LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award specifically dedicated to recognize, honour and celebrate Nigerian women who have distinguished themselves and recorded outstanding success in Business, Farming and Professional Life

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has listed captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forward Victor Osimhen in a 24-man list for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying battles with Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Nigeria, top of the Group E log with eight points (one ahead of Benin Republic and five more than third-placed Sierra Leone), tackle the Squirrels away at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on Saturday, 27th March and will lock horns with the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos three days later. Both are the concluding games of the qualifying series.

Also included are Enyimba FC goalkeeper John Noble, defenders Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo and Olaoluwa Aina, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Joseph Ayodele-aribo, and forwards Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

The versatile Abdullahi Shehu is listed as a midfielder this time and there is a first senior call for Spain –based forward Sadiq Umar.

Seven players, including long –time goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, are on standby.

Rohr, who has steered Nigeria to qualifying for two major tournaments (2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations) with a game to spare, countenance even better accomplishment this time, as the Eagles could earn a ticket to the finals in Cameroon before kick-off in Porto Novo, should Lesotho and Sierra Leone end their encounter in Maseru in a stalemate. The result would be known before kick-off in Porto Novo.

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble ( Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph AyodeleAribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Girondins Bordeaux, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France)

Standby: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Michael Olise ( Reading FC, England); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors)