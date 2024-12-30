Int’l students needed to address workforce gaps – Report

ApplyBoard, a technology platform on international student mobility, has highlighted that international students will address workforce shortages resulting from retirements in 2025.

It noted that demographic shifts will reshape the workforce, health care and social services is a key pathway to career success, while Tech and STEM fields offers strong career opportunities,providing a good resource for Nigerian students to plan for their academic and career journey.

This was made known in its fourth annual trends report, titled, “Navigating Global Student Mobility: Top Trends in International Education for 2025 and Beyond”, which explores the future workforce landscape, examining how demographic shifts will impact the labour market.

The report also identified career paths that are expected to offer increased employment opportunities across various countries.

The comprehensive analysis in the report is based on government data, proprietary surveys, and industry forecasts, providing valuable insights into the evolving trends in international education and their implications for global workforce development.

According to Khaled El Hennawy, associate vice president, Middle East & Africa, at ApplyBoard, “The findings in our report underscore the rapidly evolving nature of global student mobility.

By understanding these transformative trends, Nigerian students can navigate this dynamic landscape with confidence and position themselves for success, both during their studies and in their future careers.”

