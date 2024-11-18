International passengers are entitled to $170 over missing luggage – NCAA 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured international air passengers that when airlines lose their luggage, they are entitled to a sum of $170 first while a window of 21 days would be given to the airline to find the luggage.

After 21 days, the authority assured that the airline would pay the passengers for damages claimed on the luggage.

The NCAA said for local destinations, the passengers are entitled to N10 thousand while a window of seven days would be given to the airline to find the luggage or stand the penalty of paying for claims made by passengers on the missing luggage.

Speaking during a road show on Monday put together by the NCAA Consumer Protection Department to sensitise passengers on their rights, Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Relations and Consumer Protection, said, “If your baggage is missing, the airline must compensate you immediately. For domestic flights, it is N10 thousand while international flights attract $170 under NCAA regulations.”

Achimugu said the agency has zero tolerance for unruly passengers, urging travellers to exercise patience and report grievances professionally.

“Nigerians often claim ignorance of the NCAA’s role in protecting their rights, but we are here for them,” he stated. “With our Consumer Protection Officers stationed at 23 terminals nationwide, passengers can be rest assured of immediate assistance.”

He encouraged passengers to identify these officers who wear uniforms for easy recognition and approach them for support.

The campaign, which commenced at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), aimed at sensitising air travellers about their entitlements while highlighting the importance of fulfilling their obligations.

“NCAA educates passengers on rights as part of its nationwide effort to foster a culture of accountability within the aviation industry.

The initiative will extend to other airports, including Port Harcourt on December 1, ensuring broader outreach during the peak travel season.

“This festive season heightens travel demand, and passengers must be aware of their responsibilities,” Achimugu said.

The NCAA team traversed various terminals, engaging passengers directly to address concerns and clarify regulations. At Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 and the international terminal, staff educated travellers about protocols, emphasising punctuality for flights.

“Passengers must arrive two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights. These guidelines ensure smooth operations and prevent undue disruptions.

“Through this campaign, the NCAA is fostering a collaborative relationship between airlines and passengers.

“By equipping travellers with knowledge, the agency ensures a more harmonious travel experience. NCAA educates passengers on rights while also reminding them of their responsibilities, creating a balanced aviation ecosystem,” Achimugu added.

