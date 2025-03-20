Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior

The Ministry of Interior has reported a ₦6.03 billion revenue for 2024, with expatriate quota approvals and marriage-related services emerging as the top revenue-generating streams.

Announcing the figures at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, detailed the earnings, highlighting the ministry’s role in generating non-oil revenue for the country.

According to him, expatriate quota fees alone contributed ₦3.22 billion, demonstrating the continued dependence of foreign companies on expatriate labor in Nigeria.

“The issuance and renewal of these quotas allow foreign professionals to work legally in Nigeria, a process closely monitored to balance foreign expertise with local employment opportunities.

Following this is marriage services including registration and certification generated ₦2.41 billion, underscoring the increasing compliance with legal documentation for marriages in the country.

This revenue stream has grown in importance as more Nigerians formalize their unions under the statutory framework.

Furthermore, citizenship processing accounted for ₦392.79 million, reflecting a growing interest in Nigerian nationality, particularly among foreign residents seeking permanent status.

According to him, the lowest revenue came from fees for registering places of worship, which brought in ₦12.35 million, indicating limited applications in this category.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized that these administrative services not only serve a regulatory function but also provide a significant financial contribution to government revenue.

He reaffirmed that the government is committed to enhancing efficiency in immigration and civil registration services, ensuring faster processing and better service delivery.

Beyond revenue generation, the minister also reassured Nigerians that the country’s border security architecture has been significantly fortified to prevent criminals from entering Nigeria.

“This is a government that understands security. That is why we introduced peculiar allowances, provided modern equipment, and ensured insurance coverage for paramilitary officers. Today, our immigration and border security personnel are in a better position than in previous years”, Tunji-Ojo asserted.

He credited the Bola Tinubu administration for major advancements in passport issuance, border control, and officer welfare, emphasizing that these efforts have transformed national security operations.

The ministry’s notable achievements include the establishment of a 21st-century border control center at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to monitor and track movement at entry points.

Tunji-Ojo added that a centralized passport issuance system has been introduced to reduce delays and curb fraudulent activities.

He further noted that the ministry has set up a dedicated visa issuance center to enhance efficiency and facilitate travel for investors and visitors.

“With our advanced border security measures, no wanted criminal can enter Nigeria undetected,” the minister reiterated, assuring the public that the government is closing loopholes in immigration control to safeguard national security.

He further noted that these improvements are part of the administration’s broader strategy to enhance internal security while making Nigeria’s immigration and civil registration processes more transparent, efficient, and accessible.

