Inter-religious Council to work with Christian Pilgrims Commission to promote unity, harmony

The Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) are set to collaborate to promote unity and religious harmony among Nigerians to ensure a stable and progressive country.

Indications to this development emerged on Tuesday when the Executive Secretary of NIREC Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua paid a congratulatory visit to the Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev Yakubu Pam at the NCPC corporate office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The NIREC boss expressed optimism that Pam would be able to work together with NIREC towards achieving NIREC aims and to support the close collaboration it has with the Christian and Muslim Pilgrim Commissions.

He commended Rev Yakubu Pam for his efforts in peacebuilding and inter-faith harmony, adding that he was excited on the appointment of Pam whom he described as a tested performer as NCPC boss.

Responding, Rev Pam said he was so happy to receive Omonokhua in his office having known each other over the years through the platform of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). He affirmed that now that he is in the helm of affairs of NCPC, he would expect more church leaders to partner with the Commission as stakeholders in order to take up the ownership of NCPC.

He further explained that “NIREC in Nigeria is one institution that has brought both the two religions and other religions in Nigeria to speak to government and to advise the government on policies as it affects religion”.

The NIREC Boss further affirmed that his visit to NCPC marked a positive watershed in the relationship between the two organisations. He said; “I want to say that our partnership has begun on your stepping in here, I believe that we are going to work together to build this country”.