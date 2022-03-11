Insurgency: Germany provides £15M to reintegrate ex-Boko Haram members

Germany has announced an additional £15 million for its regional stabilisation programme in Northeast Nigeria. The country’s total contribution to the region since 2019 now totals $75 million.

Birgitt Ory, German Ambassador to Nigeria, said the additional fund will be given to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to assist in the reintegration of former Boko Haram associates who surrendered.

Ory said this during her visit Maiduguri and Ngarannam in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state on 9th and 10th of March 2022 where she met with local government leaders, UN agencies and humanitarian organizations. She went alongside UN Resident Coordinator Matthias Schmale and UNDP Resident Representative Mohammed Yahya.

Destroyed by insurgents and uninhabited since 2015, the Ambassador noted that Ngarannam has been rebuilt through a stabilization program cofunded by the German government. She said reconstruction work took into account the building style of the Kanuri culture and special climate and topographic circumstances.

“Our stabilization program in Nigeria since 2019 has shown that with strong government ownership and a committed partner like UNDP-Nigeria, it is possible to create perspectives and hope for the Nigerian people in the Northeast,” Ory was quoted saying in a statement issued by the Embassy.

“The program already transformed the lives of thousands of Nigerians in Banki. Now, around 3.000 displaced people will return to Ngarannam to rebuild their livelihoods. Our commitment to rebuilding communities and contributing to sustainable peace remains stronger than ever,” she said.

The German government has supported reconstruction in Ngarannam through the “Regional Stabilization Facility”. This program is supported by Germany, being the largest contributor, since 2019, together with other European partners, as well as Nigerian government institutions on all levels. It aims to restore essential infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities in communities previously affected by violent conflict in the Lake Chad region.

The program works closely with communities and government partners. In Nigeria, since 2019 the program supports nine government-selected communities across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States and is implemented by UNDP.