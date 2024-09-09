Institutionalising agric as central focus of LGAs will drive sustainability – Mustapha

Saliu Mustapha, Aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress

Saliu Mustapha, senator representing Kwara central senatorial district in the National Assembly has advocated for a refocus of the priority of the local government councils in Nigeria to agricultural development.

Mustapha, spoke in Ilorin on Friday at the dinner and award night of the Correspondence Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State chapter.

He called for constitutional amendments to reassign the core responsibilities of the LGAs to agriculture, underscoring the vital role this sector could play in revolutionizing the country’s economic development.

Mustapha, who was represented by Abdulkareem Alabi, a senior lawyer, stressed that agriculture should no longer be viewed as a secondary issue or left solely to private enterprise.

Instead, he urged for a nationwide strategy where local governments are constitutionally mandated to focus on agriculture as their primary function.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and it holds the key to addressing unemployment, food insecurity, and rural developments.

“For too long, our local governments have been distracted by peripheral responsibilities. It is time we refocus their energies on what really matters – agriculture and rural developments,” he suggested

He argued that LGAs, being closer to the grassroots, are in a prime position to facilitate agricultural development and rural transformation, both of which are crucial for food security and economic growth.

According to him, Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenues has not only left the country vulnerable to global market fluctuations but also stunted the growth of its agricultural sector, which remains the largest employer of labor in the country.

By institutionalising agriculture as the central focus of LGAs, the senator believes Nigeria can unlock vast economic potentials, improve livelihoods, and ensure sustainable development.

“In India as in Brazil, the local government plays a crucial role in agriculture. Brazilian municipalities are deeply involved in managing rural extension services, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and ensuring that smallholder farmers have access to resources.”

“This model has contributed to Brazil becoming one of the world’s largest agricultural producers, particularly in soybeans, sugar, and beef.”

Mustapha noted that these international models demonstrate how empowering local governments to prioritize agriculture can yield significant dividends. “We have seen how countries like India and Brazil have transformed their economies through localized agricultural development.

“There is no reason Nigeria cannot replicate these successes if we realign our focus,” he said.