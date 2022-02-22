Institute recognises BAT as ‘Top Employer’ for fifth consecutive year

BAT has been named a ‘Top Employer’ in Nigeria and Africa for the fifth year running by the Top Employers Institute.

The Global Top Employer certification is based on an extensive review of employer practices across six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being, Diversity and Inclusion and more.

Top Employer status recognises BAT’s commitment to attracting the best talent, investing in its people and being a great place to work. A statement by the Institute noted that “as a Top Employer, BAT has proved their unwavering commitment to their employees on an international level that spans numerous countries.”

Reacting to the award, Yarub Al-Bahrani, the Area director, BAT West and Central Africa, said: “Being named as a Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a recognition of BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment. We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well-supported and we are delighted this has been recognised.

“Our people play a crucial role in our purpose to build A Better Tomorrow and we’re proud to be recognised for our commitment to build a purpose-driven organisation.”

In a similar vein, Sergio Berlanga, Human Resources director at BAT West and Central Africa, said: “Our employees are our most important asset. This has never been more apparent than during the past two years as they have continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, commitment and flexibility, despite the difficulties of the pandemic. They are powering our continued strong performance as we transform our business.”

BAT is committed to building “A BetterTomorrow” by reducing the health impact of its business through providing a range of enjoyable and less risky products. Sustaining a culture where employees are encouraged to develop, grow and innovate in a diverse and inclusive environment has always been important to BAT and is playing an important role in accelerating this transformation.

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. Certification recognises employers that provide best-in-class employment practices, allowing employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results.

Participating companies undergo a rigorous assessment process which includes an extensive review of employer practices. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.