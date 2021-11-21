Inspiring Change Tribe celebrates Adesunmbo Adeoye @ 40

The team at foremost empowerment platform, Inspiring Change Initiative, has joined several others to celebrate Adesunmbo Ajaba Adeoye on her 40th birthday.

“We join the world to celebrate our Mother, the First Lady at Royalty Christian Centre, a vibrant and astounding Events Planner, Author, Mentor and the Executive Director at ESOB Conglomerate.

“Your remarkable achievements as a wife, mother, Pastor, Business entrepreneur, CEO at EsobEvents and founder of the Inspiring Change Initiative as well as the significant life-transforming impact your platform #inspiringchangewithSunmbo has brought to thousands of followers across the globe is highly commendable,” Inspiring Change Tribe/RoyaltyFamily stated.

The Inspiring Change Tribe team who are also Adeoye’s mentees said they cannot fail to acknowledge her witty wisdom, ever graceful warmth, smiles and generous love which she has lavished on them over the years.

The team also acknowledged Adeoye’s willingness to share, support and contribute while ensuring they succeed in business, ministry and career.

“As you clock 40 today, we pray that God almighty will continue to perfect, establish, strengthen and reward you. He will keep you in good health and strengthened to be able to do far more than this.

“In your words, we believe and know ‘There is More’. Shine on first lady. Happy birthday!” the mentees added.

Sunmbo Adeoye runs the Inspiring Change Initiative, a movement that deliberately enhances knowledge and educate women folks for an equal and purposeful future with a focus on nation-building.

This mandate she expresses via the Annual Inspiring Change Conference, bi-annual ‘Mentor Meets Mentee’ programs, Entrepreneurial Advancement Training for market women, the ‘Inspiring Change Deliberately’ movement, and daily #inspiringchangewithSunmbo virtual impact that brings hope for a fresh start with the aim to rebuild the ruins and be refurbished.

Sunmbo Adeoye has authored several books and annually brings women who have been able to bridge the gender gap in their respective professions together with the women who aspire to be like them and these life-transforming meetings have produced outstanding women with amazing results in business, ministry and career.

As a youth ambassador and premium activator for the Transforming Nigerian Youth initiative, she recently partnered with the MasterCard Foundation in collaboration with Enterprise Development Centre to empower 40,000 Nigerian Youth within the age of 18-35years to start, launch and grow their businesses.

Adeoye is an alumna of Lagos business school and a certificate holding member of the Harvard class of 2020. She is a mentor to many and sits on many boards of SME’s and companies with a global vision.

Her passion and ceaseless desires for planning propelled her to go into the events planning business and she has over a decade planned and produced excellent corporate & social events, exhibitions, conferences, awards and many others. Her client base over the years comprises of the Presidency, State Governments, Government Parastatals, high net worth individual and corporate bodies.

Adeoye is happily married to Pastor David Adeoye, the senior pastor, Royalty Christian Centre and blessed with great and intelligent children.