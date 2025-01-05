Inspire Decisions scales up food business sector to promote health outcomes

As part of its efforts to promote healthy lifestyles in Nigeria, Inspire Decisions has empowered businesses in the food sector to produce healthy foods and grow the food value chain.

The Empowering, Propelling, and Impacting Nutritious Food Businesses and Communities (EPIC) Webinar titled, ‘Business Models for a Healthier Nigeria: Strategies and Opportunities for Nutritious Food Enterprises, ‘ empowers and impacts nutrition-focused MSMEs.

The EPIC Accelerator Programme is funded by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and is designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

It focuses on business in priority value chains such as poultry, fish, cashews, soybeans, and maize, with a special emphasis on women-led enterprises and youth entrepreneurs.

Prominent speakers including academics, entrepreneurs, and industry experts shared insights on overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities in the food value chain.

Speaking on the opportunities in the food sector, Yusuf Dollah Fou’ad, country manager of Harvestplus, said empowering food enterprises could grow business and ensure healthier communities across Nigeria.

Adewale Obadina, a lecturer and researcher in the Department of Food Science and Technology at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, highlighted the importance of innovation.

“Food enterprises are vital for improving health outcomes and driving economic transformation,” he explained.

Josephine Adeshina, founder of Awari Olounje Omode, an agro-processing business that tackles childhood malnutrition in Nigeria, shared her journey.

“Perseverance and community support have been instrumental in addressing the challenges we face in this industry,” she said.

Olugbenga Musa, an impact investment manager at FRAGG Investment Management Limited, spoke about the future.

Musa said that with strategic partnerships and innovative business models, MSMEs can create sustainable change in Nigeria’s food landscape.

Sarah Odende, an Agri-business professional and CEO of African Harvesters, emphasised the importance of collaboration.

“Together, we can build a robust ecosystem for nutritious food enterprises and healthier communities,” Odende added.

Harc Moko, CEO of Inspire Decisions, thanked the speakers and attendees.

Moko said the EPIC webinar equips MSMEs with actionable strategies, resources, and knowledge to foster innovation and sustainability in Nigeria’s nutritious food sector.

By investing in nutritious food businesses, it empowers its communities to thrive.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

