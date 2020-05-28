Insecurity: Troops kill 600 terrorists, bandits in northern region

The Nigerian military has assured Nigerians that terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality has seen its last days while disclosing that its troops killed at least 600 insurgents in the northern region.

The military said since it stepped up its operations in January, it has been recording huge successes against all criminal elements and is now in the mop-up and clearing phase of operations in the region.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, who disclosed this in Abuja said from 6 to 28 May 2020, troops of operation lafiya dole killed 188 BHT/ISWAP criminals in the North East, while troops of operation Whirl Punch killed 20 bandits/armed militia in the North Central parts of the Country amongst other successes recorded.

The Coordinator also said toops of Operation Hadarin Daji have in various clearance operations neutralized 392 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings and logistics warehouses within the period under review at Dunya, Abu Radde’s Camp and Ibrahim Mai Bai’s Camp in Jibia and Danmusa Local Government Areas of Katsina State as well as Maikomi and Kurmin Kurain Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

“This is in addition to several others killed by air bombardments. Also, the air interdiction led to destruction of several logistics facilities and compounds, housing some key bandits’ leaders. Human intelligence report confirmed the casualty figures,” he said.

Enenche further disclosed that a total of 236 victims abducted by the terrorists which includes women and children were rescued by troops of operation lafiya dole and have undergone medical checkups and treatments.

He therefore enjoined the public to be proactive in the provision of timely information by reporting suspicious movements and strangers within their locality to military operations headquarters in their areas.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria assures that the offensives against the enemies of this great Nation will not cease until peace is restored to every troubled region of the Country,” he said.