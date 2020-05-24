Insecurity: Troops kill 200 armed bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian military says it’s Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed close to 200 armed bandits in multiple air strikes in Katsina and Zamfara states, a day after it killed 135 bandits.

The air strikes were conducted at Ibrahim Mai’Bai’s Camp in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina Kurmin Kura in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State on 22 and 23 May 2020.

John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO), made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The coordinator explained that the air strikes were executed after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the confirmation that the two locations used as hideouts for some notorious armed bandit leaders were also serving as collection points for rustled cattle.

“Accordingly, Air Component, employing Nigerian Air Force ground attack aircraft and helicopter gunships, engaged the 2 locations in multiple passes, destroying the makeshift structures in the camps as well as killing the bandit leaders and their fighters.

“Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that close to 200 armed bandits were killed in the air strikes at the target locations,” Enenche said.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating all armed bandits thus achieving directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.

The CAS has also directed that additional assets be deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi States to frustrate any attempt of the bandits to relocate to adjoining States.