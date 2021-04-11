Insecurity: It’s time to shun partisanship, mount collective fight – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday called on leaders in the country to shun partisanship and come together to mount a collective fight against insecurity in the country.

The governor made the call while hosting the governors of Borno, Babagana Umara Zulum, Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and a former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

He commended Governor Zulum for his efforts in tackling insurgency and banditry in the state.

He also congratulated Zulum for a well-deserved award being conferred on him by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide.

“On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, welcome again to your own city, Ibadan. We want to congratulate you on the award being given to you by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide. I think the award is well-deserved and we congratulate you on that,” Makinde said.

“I also want to thank you for stopping by. What that demonstrates is that it has nothing to do with party affiliation. Governance is something that is collective and the focus is the same.

“I have had the opportunity to host here my brother, the Governor of Kwara State and we are also collaborating. When he came, we visited IITA together. Some of the programmes that we are collaborating with IITA on, now they want to have them in Kwara,” he said.

Makinde said his government has set up a team to go to Kwara to learn some of the good things they are doing there and collaborate, expressing belief that it was the only way to develop the country.

“So, I want to thank you for this visit and also thank you for your concern for us in Oyo State; first with the crisis in Sasa and the recent fire incident at the spare parts market. We thank you for standing by us at this moment of need.

“Also, we want to acknowledge your hard work in Borno State, especially as it concerns insecurity in that axis. We want to encourage you and we want you to know that we are praying for you and by God’s grace, you will succeed,” he said.

He said with the challenges facing the country, leaders need to come together and forget about sentiments.