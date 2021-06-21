Insecurity: 70% of Nigerian towns, cities lack master plans – Don

A university lecturer, Abdulateef Bako, has attributed the current security challenges in Nigeria to unmonitored development and outright absence of physical planning of cities and towns.

Bako, who is acting dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Ilorin, stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin. According to him, more than 70 percent of towns and cities in Nigeria are not well planned or have their master plans violated.

“Most of our cities and towns have been witnessing tremendous growth without following any sustainable plan.

“This situation has given rise to haphazard physical development and attendant security lapses.

“The negative effects of lack of adequate physical planning are many, intriguing and affecting the wellbeing of inhabitants of those places as well as the general peace and development of the entire country,” he said.

Bako, also an associate professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, noted that poor physical planning could encourage environmental degradation, slum, pollution, traffic congestion and flooding, among others.

According to him, cities or countries that do not enjoy proper and sustainable physical planning are not likely to grow well. He said the relative peace and sustainable growth being enjoyed by the advanced world were traceable to their purposive and time-tested physical planning regimes.

Bako explained that if our cities and towns were well planned, it would be easy for security agencies to nip crimes and criminality in the bud. He said that the current situation of things in the country had made it difficult and hazardous for the police and other security agents to trace locations of crimes.

Bako further stated that apart from the urban segments of some state capitals that had some semblance of meaningful physical planning, most other towns in the country were never planned.

“This situation encourages perpetration of crimes, as being witnessed on a daily basis in Nigeria,” he warned.

Bako, therefore, urged the government to summon the political will and take urban planning seriously, to ensure that future expansions conformed to the master plans of those places.

NAN