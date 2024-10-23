Innovation, collaboration key to scaling payment solutions in Africa – Campbell, CCO BudPay

Unini Campbell, the chief commercial officer (CCO) of BudPay, has said that scaling payment solutions across Africa would require innovation and collaboration of players in the fintech ecosystem.

According to Campbell, innovation and collaboration will ensure that African businesses remain competitive and well-prepared to seize opportunities in an increasingly globalised economy. She reiterated that the company’s commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and cross-border collaboration positions it as a key player in Africa’s digital transformation.

“By combining cutting-edge technology with local market expertise and fostering regulatory collaboration, we are paving the way for African businesses to transact effortlessly across borders and unlock new growth opportunities,” Campbell said.

She said further that BudPay is at the forefront of scaling payment solutions across African and a global market, as the continent’s tech landscape continues to evolve. She reaffirmed her company’s commitment to financial inclusion and the scaling of digital payments within and beyond the continent at the recent Moonshot conference by TechCabal.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled ‘Scaling Payments in Africa and Beyond,’ which explored the future of payments on the continent, Campbell stressed the importance of intra-Africa trade for the continent’s development.

The session provided BudPay with a platform to share insights into how it is reshaping Africa’s financial landscape, addressing infrastructure challenges, and expanding financial access across borders.

Campbell also discussed the challenges and opportunities the company faces as it scales its operations across key African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. She highlighted the obstacles of fragmented financial systems, complex regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure gaps.

However, she emphasised that innovation and collaboration are key to overcoming these challenges and scaling payment solutions successfully across the continent. “The most advanced platform won’t succeed without consumer trust. BudPay’s success relies on security, transparency, and user-friendliness.

“We design our products to align with local payment habits, such as leveraging USSD technology in areas with limited internet access, which has significantly extended our reach,” Campbell said.

She disclosed that the resilience of African businesses inspires the fintech company to innovate continuously. “By listening to their needs, we find new ways to overcome challenges, build partnerships, and scale payment systems that meet the demands of both local and international markets.”

According to her, BudPay’s mission extends beyond expanding its footprint, and seeks to promote financial inclusion by empowering underserved communities and integrating with local payment systems. “Through market-specific adaptations, BudPay ensures that Africa’s unbanked populations can fully participate in the digital economy,” Campbell said.

Share