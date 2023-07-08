Innoson withdraws Mmesoma’s scholarship following JAMB’s result falsification

Innoson Group has announced the withdrawal of the scholarship the firm awarded to Ejikeme Mmesoma after the committee set up by Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra State governor revealed that she faked her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications and affairs at Innoson Group made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, July 8, 2023 after the panel of inquiry released its findings indicting Mmesoma of result falsification, which the candidate attested to be true.

“In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

“It was reported initially that Joy scored exceptionally high on the examination, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Joy,” he said.

Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results, he said.

“This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship programme.

“In line with these principles and response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition,” the statement read in part.

Osigwe, however, acknowledged that the development was regrettable, and has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Mmesoma including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters.

He reiterated the need to maintain the integrity of the firm’s scholarship programme and the values it represents, hence, the company will not condone falsification and examination cheating of any kind.

“Innoson Vehicles remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards.

“We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship programme.

“We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system,” he noted.

The spokesman for Innoson Group extended the firm’s appreciation to the public, JAMB, the Anambra State governor’s committee, and all those who have shown understanding and support during this challenging situation.

He assured Nigerians of the company’s commitment to fostering educational excellence in the country.