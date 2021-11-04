INMA 2nd Annual Africa News Media Summit set November

The International News Media Association (INMA) will host its second annual Africa News Media Summit November 17-18 with a focus on surfacing the continent’s fast-evolving news industry around themes of integrity, trust, and digital transformation in turbulent times.

The five-hour virtual summit across two modules in two days is free.

“The INMA summit aims to snapshot what is happening in the business of journalism in Africa,” said Doreen Mbaya, INMA’s Africa Division manager based in Nairobi. “The free event for media professionals will have an authentic and direct African voice. We want to tell the African media story in this second annual summit.”

The INMA Summit will be moderated by South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News Anchor Peter Ndoro and feature sessions of importance to African publishers.

Profitable digital transformation of Africa media by Anderson Emegebo, professor of the Lagos Business School in Nigeria.

How Nation.Africa transformed from a legacy publisher to a regional leader in digital content by Max Okeyo, head of strategy and innovation for Nation Media Group in Kenya.

New African revenue models will be covered by Jared Kidambi, head of reader revenue for The Standard Group in Kenya; Denis Msacky, group managing editor of New Hbari in Tanzania; Eze Onyinyechi, head of digital services for Business Day in Nigeria; and Lance Witten, chief audience officer of Independent Media in South Africa.

Big Tech and African news publishers and the opportunities and threats ahead will be the focus of a panel discussion among top media companies.

Read also: BusinessDay holds Future of Nigeria Pharma Conference 2021

How loss of trust can erode business value for African media will be the focus of a presentation by Robert Kabushenga, former CEO of New Vision Media Group in Uganda.

Fake news and how Standard Media created Fact Checker to assure audiences by Carole Kimutai, digital editor of Standard Media in Kenya.

How Media 24 Lifestyle chases new audiences with a multi-platform strategy by Amos Mananyetso, acting editor and digital chief of Daily Sun (Media24) in South Africa.

How to plug the skills gap with recruiting and retaining talent in Africa media will be addressed by Peter Burdin, a BBC Africa advisor based in the United Kingdom.

INMA CEO Earl J. Wilkinson will provide an opening keynote address looking at the global news media outlook for 2022 and beyond, while INMA Digital Platform Initiative Lead Robert Whitehead will lead discussions on what’s next with Big Tech.

Last year’s inaugural INMA Africa News Media Summit drew 567 delegates from 51 countries. The interactive summit allows participants to engage with speakers via questions and chat.

The International News Media Association (INMA) is a global community of market-leading news media companies reinventing how they engage audiences and grow revenue in a multi-platform environment. The INMA community consists of nearly 19,000 members at 900+ news media companies in 77 countries, representing tens of thousands of news brands.

INMA is the news media industry’s foremost ideas-sharing network with members connected via conferences, reports, Webinars, virtual meetings, awards competitions, and an unparalleled archive of best practices. INMA leads the news industry with initiatives dedicated to better understanding digital subscriptions, smart data, product, advertising, and the emerging relationship with Big Tech platforms.