Informa Markets’ Africa healthcare exhibition portfolio has evolved into the World Health Exhibitions (WHX) in a review of its strategy to reach critical health stakeholders.

The new development will impact Nigeria as Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa become WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, respectively.

The inaugural exhibitions of the platforms are billed to be held from June 2 to 4, 2025, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, setting a new benchmark for industry engagement.

The event has received support from Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, led by Muhammad Ali Pate, the coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, and other leading healthcare and laboratory associations, further strengthening its role as a pivotal event in Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

According to an official statement provided to BusinessDay, the rebranding reflects a bold approach to enhancing industry connections, driving knowledge exchange, and showcasing groundbreaking medical and laboratory technologies.

“The rebranding after 11 successful years in Lagos marks a transformative step in bolstering the healthcare and laboratory sectors in Nigeria and the broader West African region,” said Tom Coleman, Director of WHX Lagos and WHX Lab Lagos. “Building on Medic West Africa’s strong legacy, this new identity reflects our commitment to providing an unparalleled platform where healthcare professionals and industry leaders can connect, innovate, and collectively shape the future of healthcare.”

By co-locating WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, Informa Markets has created a unified event that serves as a central hub for healthcare professionals, manufacturers, distributors, dealers, policymakers, investors, procurement officers, and regulators to drive critical discourse and technological advancements in the healthcare and medical laboratory industries, the statement read.

This integrated platform will offer direct access to the latest advancements in medical equipment, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, digital health solutions, and laboratory science, allowing attendees to explore cutting-edge innovations that are shaping the future of healthcare.

Cynthia Makarutse, conference director, stated that WHX Lagos and WHX Lab Lagos will foster vital connections and collaborations to drive healthcare innovation across West Africa. The enhanced conference program will provide a platform for critical discourse and actionable solutions.

