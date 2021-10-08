Infant Jesus Academy Graduates New Set Of Students

Infant Jesus Academy (IJA), a leading secondary school in Asaba, Nigeria, has marked its first post-pandemic graduation ceremony for the class of 2021.

The event held on October 30, 2021 was graced by highly motivated activities to ignite students’ emotions, fuel their aspirations, and trigger their perceptions on what it means to celebrate small wins.

Speaking at the graduation, the proprietress of IJA, Rose Ada Okwechime, said: “We are celebrating the tenacity, drive, and hard work of our graduating learners in an exceptional era filled with challenges and opportunities. I have every confidence that you have been a special mould which has shaped your future as you proceed to the next level.”

Expressing the school’s pride in the graduating students, the principal, Otis Wilks, said: “You will always be an alumnus of the Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba.

Read also: Five Greensprings School students win British International STEM competition

Remember this and make the most of the opportunities this will without question afford you”.

According to him, with an outstanding pass rate from the previous year (100% pass 2020 WASSCE & NECO); Infant Jesus Academy is a place for parents that understand that excellent education is essential to achieving goals.

The principal affirmed that IJA runs academic programmes as specified by the Nigerian National Policy on Education for junior and senior secondary levels with dedicated and professional teachers teaching a wide variety of academic subjects.

“Otherwise referred to as JSS1, JSS2, and JSS3, the years 7 to 9 teachings are with emphasis on the basic skills in English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science, Basic Technology.

“Our academic programme provides differentiated instruction to meet the needs of each student to the best of our ability. The entire spectrum of the educational programme at IJA is academically challenging and engaging for every child,” the school further said in a statement.

Established in 1999, IJA, Asaba, is a Catholic co-educational private day and boarding school with a firm belief in the power of outstanding education to help young people succeed and change lives for the better.