The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the voter register for the August 9 local government elections in Rivers State.

Tamunotonye Tobins, commissioner in charge of media and civic education at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), confirmed that preparations for the elections were progressing as planned.

“RSIEC has obtained the updated register of voters for Rivers State, along with the current list of registered political parties in the country,” NAN quoted Tobins as saying.

He noted that the documents were transmitted to RSIEC in a letter marked INEC/RV/SVR/498/155.

“The commission reassures the people of Rivers State of RSIEC’s commitment to conducting credible, free, and fair elections on Saturday, August 9,” Tobins said.

Controversy Surrounding Rivers LGA Polls

The upcoming elections follow the nullification of the October 5, 2024, LGA polls in Rivers State.

In those elections, the Action People’s Party (APP) won in 22 LGAs, while the Action Alliance (AA) secured victory in one. However, the polls were marred by legal disputes and opposition from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

On September 4, 2024, a high court in Rivers ruled that RSIEC could conduct the elections using the 2023 voter register. But on September 30, a federal high court in Abuja barred INEC from releasing the register to RSIEC.

The court also ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Department of State Services (DSS) not to provide security for the elections.

Despite the federal high court ruling and the withdrawal of security personnel, RSIEC proceeded with the polls.

Supreme Court Nullifies Election

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court overturned the results of the LGA elections.

A five-member panel ruled in favor of an appeal filed by the APC.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Jamilu Tukur held that RSIEC had failed to meet the conditions set out in Section 150 (3) of the Electoral Act before conducting the elections.

Following the judgment, RSIEC scheduled fresh LGA elections for August 9, 2025.

