INEC extends voting time in Edo gov poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the extension of voting time in some areas voting commenced late in the ongoing Edo governorship election.

Mohammed Haruna, national commissioner and member, information and voter education committee of INEC made this known on Saturday afternoon.

INEC disclosed its monitoring indicated early start of polls in many Polling Units while there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

BusinessDay earlier reported the late arrival of election materials and officials in some parts of the state.

Early downpours on Saturday also delayed the arrival of election materials and officials in some parts of Edo state, particularly Edo Central Senatorial District consisting of Esan South-East, Igueben and Esan North-East, Esan West and Esan Central Local Government Areas.

In an effort to ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, “the commission (INEC) wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our back-up electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres,” Haruna said.

The electoral body added that it would continue to monitor the ongoing governorship election from its situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.