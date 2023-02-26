INEC declares Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu reps election inconclusive

Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu House of Representatives election in kogi state has been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The difference between the margin of winners and cancelation of results in two polling units of the federal Constituency is being considered.

Dr. Adams Baba, the returning officer declared the result inconclusive between the winner, Arch.Salman I’dris of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Kolawole Mathew of All Progressive Congress (APC) was not up to the number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units.

Salman Idris of ADC polled 13, 867 votes while Kolawole Mathew of APC polled 13,605 leaving 262 votes difference. And the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Ya in Out ward in Kabba2/Bunu local government area is 485 and Open Space polling unit in Egged a ward of Ijumu local government area is 100 which is more than the difference

However, the returning officer failed to disclose when the return election will be conducted in the affected areas.