INEC declares 3 Edo assembly seats inconclusive as PDP wins majority

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared three constituency seats of the Edo State House of Assembly elections inconclusive.

In the official results released by Timidi Wariowie, head, voter education and publicity, Edo State office of INEC, it was observed that Oredo East, Egor and Ovia South West constituencies were declared inconclusive.

Further observation of the results showed that, of the 21 constituency seats out of the 24 so far announced, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) claimed 12, the All Progressives Congress secured 8 seats while Labour Party (LP) won one seat.

BusinessDay reports that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won Akoko Edo I, Akoko Edo II, Esan Central, Esan North East II, Esan South East, Igueben, Ikpoba-Okha, Orhiomwon II, Ovia North East I, Ovia North East II, Owan West and Uhunmwonde.

The All Progressives Congress won Esan North East I, Esan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Orhiomwon I, Owan East, Etsako West I and Etsako West II. While the Labour Party won Oredo West.