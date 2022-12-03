INEC begins PVCs distribution December 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in all the 774 local government offices of the commission across the country.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

“The Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 local government offices of the commission throughout the Federation.

“The commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 registration areas/wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023,” Okoye said.

He said that those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the local government offices of the commission can do so at the registration areas/electoral wards.

He also said that after the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until 22nd January 2023.

The commissioner urged all eligible and valid registrants to collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers (EOs) have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their states and local government areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress,” he said.

Okoye commended the patience and understanding of Nigerians, especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/replacement of their cards from January to July 2022.

He assured that in making the cards available for collection, the commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.