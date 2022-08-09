INEC among poll observers for Kenya’s election

Prof Mahmood Yakubu chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and his entourage are part of the observers at the ongoing Presidential election in Kenya.

The INEC chairman arrived in Kenya on Monday August 8 to observe the election Tuesday. On arrival Yakubu and his entourage paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s High Commissioner in Kenya, Ambassador Yusuf Yunusa and also paid a solidarity visit to the Chairperson, Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission of Kenya, Mr. Wafula Chebukati, who will oversee Kenya’s Presidential Election.

Yakubu is there to observe the polls in preparation for the Nigeria general election to be held February 2023. The INEC chairman observed the Kenyan election at the Moi Avenue Primary School, Polling Unit 012, Starehe Constituency, Nairobi Country.

Kenyans are electing a president, governors, national and county Assembly members at the moment.