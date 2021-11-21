Industry growth in focus as facilities management practitioners set for confab

When facilities management (FM) practitioners gather tomorrow in Abuja, Nigeria, for their annual conference, how to grow the industry will be the focus of discussion, the practitioners have said.

The practitioners, under the aegis of Association of Facility Management Practitioners (AFMP) Nigeria, are hosting the conference, hoping to bring all stakeholders to work together and establish a common ground for the development of the profession in Africa.

Collins Osayamwen, president of the association, explained in a statement in Lagos, that the Conference and Exhibition event has would be holding from November 22-23, 2021 with the theme ‘Working Together to Accelerate the Adoption of FM Across Africa: A Year on.’

Osayamwen noted that the last 20 months have seen a world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. FM practitioners working across all areas of the industry in Africa, like their counterparts in other continents, he said, were at the forefront of an expanded role of helping organizations keep their day-to-day operations running smoothly. They also influenced strategic practices on how businesses could adapt to the realities of a post-pandemic world.

He assured that delegates to the conference would be equipped with the necessary tools for implementing FM strategies in order to deliver world-class services and add value in their respective organizations, while also profiting from a vast exchange of experience in the current developments on a variety of topics in the international practice of the profession.

“This event has its main objective to share, including know-what, know-how and promote the awareness of FM discipline across Africa,” he noted, adding, “FM is still at a developmental stage in many countries and a conference like the AFMC 2021is needed to foster growth and promote awareness in a better and wider way.”

The conference, according to him, promises to open a new vista of how the built environment is managed.

Osayamwen disclosed that speakers at this conference were veterans and industry thought leaders from across the world. “Simply put, the world is coming to Nigeria and, by extension, Africa. While sponsors and exhibitors are invited, we also expect important dignitaries within the socio-political space and the real estate industry for a robust engagement with decision-makers, captains of industry, and policy-makers,” he assured.