Industries In Cross River Operating below 30% Capacity- MAN

The Cross River/Akwa Ibom branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that industries in the state are producing at less than 30 percent capacity due to poor power supply among other challenges.

Akin Oyediran, chairman of the local chapter of MAN said other factors affecting industries include illegal taxes, lack of an enabling environment, and difficulty accessing foreign exchange for imports.

“We need the government to help us enforce these good policies so that we can grow. As we grow, we employ more people. As we employ more people we make more money, and as we make more money the government taxes us, and make their IGR,” he said during a visit to the state house.

The manufacturers who recently paid a visit to Benedict Ayade, governor of Cross River according to their officials are pushing an industrial revolution for Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. They were however received by the deputy governor, Ivara Ejemot Esu on behalf of the governor.

Responding to the manufacturers, Ivara Ejemot Esu the deputy governor, who received the team of Manufacturers, expressed disappointment that the state have had seen little enthusiasm from manufacturers in investing in the state.

“Government has no business being in business. But Government should be able to provide an enabling environment to make businesses thrive. The government realising the poverty nature of our environment has gone ahead to establish these industries, with the intention to go ahead and privatise them, for your association to come forward and participate, we have advertised repeatedly for concessionaires but most of the responses we got was from outside Calabar and Akwa Ibom. We have had zero responses from our own people. But it’s better late than never,” he said

The manufacturers assured that soon jobs will spring up in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, as they are working towards the establishment of industries. They appealed for the provision of an enabling environment and amenities like power, good roads, and tax-friendly policies to aid their ambition.