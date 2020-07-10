Industrial dispute: NIPC seeks salaries commission’s intervention to meet workers’ demands

The management of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission said it is seeking the approval of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to meet the demands of its workers.

Members of staff of the NIPC had on Thursday crippled business activities at the headquarters of the nation’s foremost investment promotion agency over allegations of poor working conditions and institutional failures.

Chairman of the NIPC workers’ union, Yusuf Mustapha, told newsmen that the union was demanding the immediate removal from office of the Commission’s executive secretary, Yewande Sadiku.

He claimed that if the government was to save the agency from collapse, then President Muhammadu Buhari must sack Sadiku.

But reacting to the development, the director, Strategic Communication, NIPC, Emeka Offor, in a statement on Friday said the management was concerned about the unexpected industrial action instituted by the leadership of the NIPC Staff Union.

He said the management had always made staff welfare and development a priority.

According to him, major welfare improvements were initiated by the management without being prompted to stimulate productivity and ensure job satisfaction for members of staff.