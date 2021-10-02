Independence: Nigeria will emerge stronger, says Kwara governor

Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has congratulated Nigerians on the 61st Independence Day anniversary, saying the country remains great and full of potential, irrespective of its current challenges of nationhood and development.

A release by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor reads: “I join Mr. President and the rest of the country to felicitate our compatriots, especially the people of Kwara State, on the 61st independence anniversary. There is no pretending that our country is undergoing a truly challenging phase in national development. However, I am upbeat that we will emerge better, stronger, more united and prosperous as a people.

“We may not be where we want to be, but our country is definitely neither stagnant nor hopeless. With more dose of unity, patriotism, discipline, positive disposition, and belief in the strength of our diversity and ingenuity as a people, we will attain our full potential as the largest nation of black people in the world.

“I, therefore, congratulate Mr. President, identify with and acknowledge his strides in infrastructural development, and the efforts to curtail insecurity while fostering national peace and stability. Kwara people and our administration will always show a good example in how to live and grow together in peace and harmony,” the Governor said in his Independence Day statement.