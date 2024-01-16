Imo: Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term  

Hope Uzodimma has been sworn in for another term of four years as Imo State governor.

Uzodimma was sworn in on Monday in Owerri, the state capital, alongside his deputy, Chinyere Ekomaru, wife of Chukwuma Ekomaru, a senior advocate of Nigeria. The governor, who was elected under the APC political platform, was sworn in around 3.23 pm while the deputy governor took the oath of office around 3:08 pm.

Both were sworn in by Justice Theresa Chikeka, the chief judge of Imo State.

In his speech after being sworn in, Uzodimma commended the people of Imo State for their support and votes during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state. The governor, who described the support of the Imo people as a social contract, pledged to keep his part of the contract in the next four years.

Uzodimma promised to focus on massive infrastructure development in the state. He said: “Success recorded in the last four years of my administration will certainly be dwarfed by the success that would be recorded in the second term”.

The governor assured that the policy thrust of his administration would be great through the recovery of infrastructure, pointing out that his second tenure would continue to ensure prompt payment of salaries and welfare of workers in the state amongst other areas

At the event were President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate; Rochas Okorocha, Ikedi Ihakim, both former governors of Imo State; the Onii of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, King Jaja of Opobo, Esu of Nupe, among others.