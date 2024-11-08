Imo parters Egypt on ports development, health intervention

As part of efforts meant to open up a partnership on investment and allied matters, the Imo State Government and Egyptian Government have held fruitful talks on ways and means to speed up the development of the port and health sectors in the State.

Osama Rabie, an Admiral and Chairman of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, and Babaa El-din Zidane, who is in charge of Unified Medical Support and Technology Office, met with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State where talks were held and finalised on partnership in the areas of ports development and opportunities in the health sector.

BusinessDay reports that Governor Uzodinma first met with Rabie and subsequently sought an audience with Zidan and both meetings achieved the objectives that brought the partners together on Monday in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

Speaking through his social media handle, Goverbor Uzodinma expressed satisfaction over the meetings, saying the discussion would yield fruitful results for Imo State in the areas under focus.

Read also: Imo govt signs pact with Egyptian firm on power supply

“I have engaged in constructive discussions here in Cairo, on strategic partnerships crucial to our State’s development.

“I met with Admiral Osama Rabie, chairman of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority, to explore technical support avenues for our port development initiatives.

“In another fruitful meeting, I spoke with Babaa El-din Zidan, Head of Egypt’s Unified Medical Support and Technology Office.

“Our conversation centered on establishing a partnership to strengthen our health sector, with opportunities to expand collaboration across other critical areas.

“The progress from these engagements underscores promising prospects for cooperation that align with our developmental objectives”, Governor Uzodinma said.

Share