Imo is safe and secure, says Ebuka Obi

Chukwuebuka Obi, an Evangelist and spiritual director of Zion Church Ministries Worldwide, who came to Imo State for a three-day evangelism at Amala community in NgorOkpala Local Government Area, Imo State, has ended his missionary work without harassment from thugs.

As a result, he has commended Governor Hope Uzodinma for his administration’s efforts in the protection of lives and property in Imo, saying that the State is safe and secure.

However, in an with Okechukwu Nnaji, who attended the crusade, while responding to Chukwuebuka Obi’s “safe and secure” condition of Imo State, said, ” Ebuka Obi did not tell the governor the real facts on ground in Imo State and the South East in general. As a man of God and an Igbo man, is he not aware that both foreign and local investors are not investing in Imo again because of security challenges? ”

He went on, “Does he not read newspapers, listen to radios and televisions and read on the internet about killings, kidnappings and abductions going on in Imo State and the South East, that people fear to attend to their businesses on Mondays, except now in Owerri, the State capital due to insecurity.

“He could have told the governor the true state of Imo State and how things would work again in Imo State”.

However, Ikechi Nkwoji, who also attended the three-day crusade, said that ” the Evangelist did not state the fact. The biggest challenge facing us here in Imo is insecurity, it has affected the economy of Imo State, and that is why investors are developing cold feet to come and invest in the State.

“He only just commended the governor because thugs did not disrupt the crusade. Didn’t he know that some who attended the crusade were attacked on their way back home?

” If his assertion that Imo is safe and secure is the real fact, why is Owerri not bubbling with night life again as was the case before when the state was relatively in peace and both nightlife businesses , hotel and hospitality industry were thriving? ”

Chukwuebuka Obi who spoke at Government House Owerri when he paid a thank you visit to the governor over the successful three days crusade at Ngor Okpala, Imo State, that attracted participants from different parts of the world, said that not one incident linked to insecurity was recorded during the occasion.

“I have come to appreciate you, Your Excellency. People were eager to see you at the crusade to thank you. The white visitors were confident and happy about the security situation. Everyone felt secure and at home. I therefore want to tell you that Imo is safe and secure”, the Evangelist said.

He explained that he was happy to have visited the governor with his principal officers to appreciate him for his support and that of the government of Imo State, stating, “over three million people attended the programme considered as the largest of such in the whole of the South East and no bad news of insecurity was recorded.”

“everybody was happy and people re-established their confidence in the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodinma in the state. It is a milestone that has further positively marketed Imo State to the outside world”, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma expressed happiness about the visit, saying, “The coming of the Zion Church Worldwide to Imo State comes with a lot of advantages.

“It will bring a lot of economic development and increase the dire need to make Imo a tourism hub for the South East and Nigeria in general.

“The programme at Ngor Okpala has further showcased the state to the whole world that Imo is safe and secure,” Governor Uzodinma said.

Uzodinma encouraged him to remain steadfast in his calling, despite the challenges he must be facing, and assured him of the government’s support to realise his dream of coming to Imo State.

“Let me tell you that you are not alone. You must bear in mind that every profession goes with envy. Don’t envisage any problem. I can assure you and your team that I will talk to everyone in Imo State to understand that we need the presence of Ebuka Obi and his ministry. Imo needs the ministry in the state and we will get the people to support you and your ministry”, said the governor.