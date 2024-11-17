Imo Govt urges oil companies to provide infrastructures in secondary schools 

The Imo State Government has urged oil companies operating in the state to increase the implementation of their corporate social responsibilities(CSR) by initiating and building infrastructures and other developmental facilities in secondary schools of their host communities.

Governor Hope Uzodinma spoke through one of his aides, Johncliff Nwadike, the commissioner for secondary education, at the NNPC/SEPLAT Pearls Quiz Finals competition among secondary schools which NNPC/SEPLAT Energy organised for secondary schools in the state held in Owerri, Friday.

Uzodinma said that education has not only become the engine of growth for nations but also a veritable mechanism to develop and harness the intellectual capabilities of children at very tender ages for human development.

He stated that the state government believed that the quiz competition would assist in sharpening the intellect of the And that the competition would also encourage healthy academic competition as well as promotion of academic excellence in schools.

He implored Seplat Energy and NNPC to go beyond organising quiz competitions to donate books, provide infrastructures and other incentives to schools in the state

Earlier, Emeka Ngbudem Esq, the state commissioner for petroleum, and Henry Okafor, commissioner for Niger Delta affairs had commended Seplat Energy and NNPC for their resolve to motivate and encourage the students to take their studies seriously.

The event was graced by some traditional rulers from the oil-producing communities in the state and the representative of the state commissioner of police, the managing director of Seplat Energy.

However, the Seplat Energy, management explained that the event was put in place to promote educational achievement and reward learning and hard work, enhance academic excellence among the students.

The management assured that the company would continue to partner with the state government in the provision of qualitative education and called on the students to take their studies seriously.

The highlights of the event were the issuance of various awards to schools that won prizes at the quiz competition in various subjects.

