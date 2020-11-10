Immigration set to improve border management, says House C’tee

The House of Representatives Committee on Interior has expressed confidence that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has developed the capacity and expertise to improve border management and enhance internal security of the country.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Public Relations Officer of (NIS), Sunday James, said the Chairman of the Committee Nasir, Sani Zangon-Daura made this remark when he visited the Service Headquarters on Monday 10th of November, 2020 for oversight functions with members of the House Committee on Interior even as he lauded the massive infrastructural boost at the Immigration Service.

The Chairman said with what his Committee witnessed, Nigerians can be rest assured that NIS is poised to deliver on its core mandate of border management among others. He further stated that the Committee has seen a lot of things and it is very impressive.

“We can now confidently say that we have seen where the appropriated money and donor funding for NIS is being utilized” he added.

Responding, the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the Members visit was timely, as more than 14 projects had already been completed at the Service Headquarters.

The Immigration boss added that other completed and ongoing projects across the country include; Flag Houses, Command Office Complexes, Transit Camps, Forward Operational Bases and other infrastructures put in place for the Comfort of NIS personnel and to enhance their productivity, the statement added.