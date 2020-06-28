Immigration promotes 3,548 junior staff, converts 118 others

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the promotion of 3,548 junior staff while 118 others were converted from Chief Immigration Officers to Inspectors even as the Service has commissioned another Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Okuta, Kwara state.

This was contained in a statement signed on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Sunday James.

The statement said:”The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede MFR has directed the official release of the Promotion of Junior Staff of the rank Immigration Assistants (I. A3) upto Inspector of Immigration (I. I), also Conversion from Chief Immigration Assistants(C. I. A) to Inspectors(I. I).

“The breakdown are as follows: I. A3-I. A2(762),I.A2-I.A1(184),I.A1-SIA(1097),SIA-CIA(928),AII-II(577),Conversion from CIA – II(118) Total number promoted Three Thousand Five Hundred and Forty Eight( 3548).”

Officers affected are advised to check with their respective Human Resource Management offices in their commands for the approved list, the statement said.

The Comptroller General congratulated the personnel for their successful performance, hardwork, discipline and loyalty being the bedrock for the promotion to their new ranks, the statement added.

In another development the NIS Kwara State Command received an operational boost in its Border patrol activities as an FOB was Commissioned by the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede at Okuta, Kwara State, bringing to Thirteen (13) the NIS Forward Operating Bases around the country.

During the Commissioning the Comptroller General represented by the Acting Zonal Coordinator Zone D and Comptroller Kwara State Command Édith Onyemenam, in an address read on his behalf, enjoined the Operatives to step up their operations to reduce influx of irregular migration into the country through Kwara.

He also urged them to justify the Federal Government support to the NIS in the purchase of operational vehicles, equipment and other e-Border technological solutions approved for the service.