Immigration officer caught begging money from air passenger withdrawn from service

Official Statement from the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

“I have seen the disturbing video circulating of a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) official caught begging a passenger for money at the airport has been immediately withdrawn from duty at the terminal and is currently facing disciplinary action with the NIS.”

In a statement by Olubunmi Kuku, managing director, of FAAN, she described the behaviour as completely unacceptable, adding that it does not reflect the passenger experience FAAN hopes to provide at its terminals.

Read also: Nigeria Immigration Service suspends officer over bribe in a viral video

Kuku said the officer in question has been immediately withdrawn from duty at the terminal and is currently facing disciplinary action with the NIS.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity and professionalism of all personnel working at our airports.

“I would like to ask all passengers to report any similar incidents or seek immediate support through the phone numbers and QR codes provided. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we will take every necessary step to ensure a pleasant travel experience for everyone,” she added.