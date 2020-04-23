Immigration extends temporary suspension of passport processing, migrant e-registration

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced the extension of temporary suspension of the processing of passports and Migrant e- Registration from April 23- May 23, 2020 in pursuit of government’s restrictions on international flights and closure of land borders in Nigeria due to Coronavirus pandemic.

This directive was issued by the Comptroller General of the NIS, Mohammed Babandede, in a statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the Immigration Service, Sunday James.

He said the current spread of coronavirus and measures adopted by government to restrict movement is still in force.

This is in line with the federal government’s further extension in order to give the situation the deserved attention and approach, considering the successes achieved and the need to drastically reduce the spread.

The Service, however, said it is taking advantage of this period to process all pending passport cases, adding that the public will be duly informed when they are ready for collection at the expiration of the movement restriction order.

The Service regrets any inconveniences the general public may have suffered within this period, assuring Nigerians of our continued service.