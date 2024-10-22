IMF recommends tight monetary policy for Nigeria, others

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged countries facing high inflation, including Nigeria, to adopt tighter monetary policies to stabilise their economies.

This recommendation was made by Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s economic counsellor and director of Research, during a press conference unveiling the World Economic Outlook (WEO) at the ongoing IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, D.C.

Gourinchas emphasised the importance of balancing monetary and fiscal policies to address inflation and debt challenges in affected regions. “In countries where inflation is very high, we recommend a tight monetary policy stance. In some cases, when possible, fiscal consolidation can help, though this is complicated by trade-offs many nations face,” he said.

The IMF highlighted Sub-Saharan Africa as a region of particular concern. According to the WEO report, the region’s economic growth rate is expected to remain steady at 3.6 percent this year, with projections showing a modest rise to 4.2 percent next year. Despite these improvements, the economic landscape remains challenging due to weather-related shocks and conflicts.

“Growth in the region is subdued and uneven,” Gourinchas noted. “Weather shocks and conflict have affected several countries, and inflation, although stabilising in some places, still poses significant challenges.” He pointed out that while some nations are seeing inflation decline and approach target levels, about one-third of the countries in the region continue to struggle with double-digit inflation.

The IMF stressed the need for governments to strike a delicate balance between curbing inflation and providing necessary support to vulnerable populations. Using Nigeria as an example, Gourinchas explained, “Fiscal consolidation becomes difficult when governments must also allocate resources for relief efforts, such as responding to flooding or supporting the poor and vulnerable.”

Debt sustainability remains a persistent issue across the region. “Although some progress has been made in controlling debt, it is still too high, and the debt service burden remains significant,” Gourinchas added. He expressed optimism, however, that the region could make further strides toward stabilising its economies if the right policy mix is maintained.

The IMF’s recommendations reflect its broader strategy of using monetary tightening as a tool to combat inflation while urging fiscal prudence. “The challenge is immense, but there has been some progress over the past year,” Gourinchas remarked. “The key now is for countries to remain committed to these reforms, even though the road ahead may be difficult.”

The IMF/World Bank annual meetings have brought together policymakers and financial experts from around the globe to discuss strategies for addressing the economic headwinds facing both developing and developed nations. For many African countries, particularly those battling inflation and high debt levels, the IMF’s guidance could play a critical role in shaping their policy responses in the coming months.

Share