I’m committed in making Benue varsity hospital a medical tourist center in Nigeria – Gov. Ali

Governor Hyacinth Alia has reiterated his determination to make the Benue State University Teaching Hospital a medical tourist centre in Nigeria.

The Governor stated this while receiving members of the accreditation team from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria who are in the state to inspect facilities at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital to accredit seven post-basic nursing programmes at the facility.

Represented by his Deputy, Barrister Sam Ode, Governor Alia described Nursing and Midwifery as the cornerstone of medical care given the role nurses play in the treatment of patients.

He commended the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Stephen Hwande for his innovative ideas to raise the standard of care at the hospital and assured that the government would continue to support the facility to be at par with teaching hospitals in other climes.

Earlier, the leader of the team, Timbwak Yamai commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for the speedy development the state was witnessing under his leadership and appealed to him to do everything possible to ensure that the Post basic programmes take off at the hospital, saying such a development will not only promote specialist nursing care in Benue alone, but also in the neighbouring states.

The Chief Medical Director in his remarks said his Management decided to invite the council to come for the accreditation of seven post-basic nursing programmes at BSUTH as a way of boosting and developing quality manpower, not only for the hospital but for other health care institutions within the North Central region and beyond.

Hwande commended Governor Alia for his sustained support through which the hospital has employed all cadres of staff, introduced new programmes by establishing new schools and ensuring accreditation of existing ones, as well as the introduction of new sub-specialities, and assured that his Management will not relent in its efforts to take the facility to global standard.