Ilorin emir prays for Tinubu to be Nigeria’s next president

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Monday prayed for the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, noting that the frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant has impacted many Nigerians.

The emir stated this when he received members of the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) in his palace in Ilorin, the Kwara State, capital.

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 is a coalition of progressives and democrats within the nation’s political landscape supporting the presidential ambition of the former governor of Lagos State.

Read also: Emefiele’s power thirst: A failed litmus test for true economic leadership

Sulu-Gambari instantly organised a special prayer for Tinubu and promised to continue to pray for his success.

Earlier, the national chairman of SWAGA, Dayo Adeyeye, informed the emir that they were in Kwara State to inaugurate the North-Central for Asiwaju 2023 to propagate and promote the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s next president.

He disclosed that the group has visited over 300 traditional rulers and has network across the country.

Adeyeye declared that Tinubu laid the foundation for a new Lagos with a strong economic base, adding that such a person deserves to be Nigeria’s next president.