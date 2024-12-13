Illegal organ harvesters now risk 10yrs behind bars in Lagos

Illegal harvesting of human organs now attracts a ten-year jail term or a fine of N10 million upon conviction in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest commercial centre.

BusinessDay gathered that the new law which has been signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was prompted by the urgent need to tame the practice said to be gaining popularity among Nigerians, howbeit, illegality in many cases.

Illegal organ harvesting entails removing organs from people without their consent, usually for transplantation or commercial sale. It can happen as a result of compulsion, fraud, or abduction and may exploit vulnerable persons, particularly those living in poverty or marginalised groups. Some naive citizens may be tricked into believing the procedure is both safe and equitable.

Lawal Pedro, the attorney-general of Lagos State and the commissioner for justice, confirmed the signing of the new law known as “Human Organ and Tissue Transplantation Bill by Governor Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday.

According to Pedro, Sanwo-Olu signed the new law to show commitment to the welfare, security and prosperity of every Lagosian.

The law regulates organ harvesting and transplant in the state; it prohibits organ harvesting without proper authorisation, and bans advertisements for the sale of human organs.

“This legislation protects individuals from exploitation and ensures medical procedures adhere to the highest ethical standards.

“Violators risk up to 10 years imprisonment or a fine of up to N10 million,” Pedro said.

Sanwo-Olu also signed four other laws, which include “Consumer Protection Law, Lagos Enforcement Training Institute Laws, Victims Assistance, Witness Protection Laws and Fire and Rescue Service Laws.”

“These laws are not just milestones in the state’s legislative journey; they demonstrate our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Lagos remains a beacon of progress, justice, and opportunity in Nigeria.

“As a government, our priorities have always been to address the immediate needs of our citizens, protect their rights, and ensure their safety, health and prosperities.

“In this regard, the recently signed laws cover some critical areas of public welfare, human rights, safety, and environmental sustainability.

“These laws have been thoughtfully designed to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our state while paving the way for a more just, secure and prosperous future for all residents of Lagos.”

The attorney-general further explained that the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law signified a leap forward in enhancing consumer rights in the state.

He highlighted the Lagos Consumer Protection Agency Law as a major step forward in protecting residents.

“As Lagos continues to thrive as a hub of commerce and trade, it is crucial that the rights of our citizens are safeguarded.

“This law empowers consumers to hold businesses accountable and ensures strict enforcement of their rights.

“Violation of this law attracts the power to seal premises selling hazardous products and imposes a fine of up to N5 million for violations.

“Offenders face penalties, including a custodial sentence of six months or N500,000 fine and subsequent offenders will receive stricter punishments, including fines of up to N750,000 and longer sentences.”

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

