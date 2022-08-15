Ikpeazu will complete Agalaba ring road before end of q4, 2022, says Akpulonu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, will complete the Agalaba ring road in Obingwa Local Government Area of the State before the end of the last quarter of 2022, Solomon Akpulonu, member, representing Obingwa East State constituency in the State House of Assembly, says.

The Agalaba ring road transverses the five wards of the Obingwa East State constituency from the Aba- Ikot Ekpene expressway to Opobo –Azumini highway.

Akpulonu, disclosed this while addressing his constituents, who came to pledge support for his re-election at Ntighauzo, explained that the Governor is committed to completing the project to open up the communities, even to the border with Akwa Ibom State.

While reacting to the cries of the people of Abala/ Ibeme Ward that the Agalaba ring road has been abandoned in their area, Akpulonu explained that the ring road is an ongoing project, which has recorded 80 percent completion rate and urged the people of the area to continue to support the Governor to deliver more dividends of democracy to the constituency.

In his words; “The Agalaba ring road has not been abandoned. It is an ongoing project. Governor Ikpeazu cannot abandon the project, because he is committed to opening up communities in the Agalaba area, up to the border with Akwa Ibom State.

Read also: Abia announces plans to start rehabilitation of Obohia road, this week

“The Governor started the project and can’t abandon it. Agalaba ring road is an ongoing project with over 80 percent completion rate. I assure the people of Abala Ibeme that the contractor handling the road will soon return to complete the part of the road in their area.

“The first phase of the Agalaba ring road has been completed from Umuibe junction on the Aba –Ikot Ekpene highway to Ntighauzo, while the second phase has been done from Akpaa Mbato to Abala. As your representative, I apologize for the delay, but I want to assure you that Governor Ikpeazu will complete the ring road project and commission it before the end of 2022”, he promised.

On his representation, Akpulonu said he has attracted many job opportunities, youth empowerment and skill acquisition to his constituents and pledged to do more, if re-elected in 2023.

Kingsley Enyia, leader of the delegation, explained that the youths of the constituency resolved to support Akpulonu for another tenure at the State Assembly, because he has acquitted himself well as a legislator and would attract more dividends to the constituency, if re-elected.

According too join, Akpulonu has attracted lots of employment opportunities to our people and empowered many youths and also renovated many schools.

“He is humble and accessible. We have no doubt that his return to the House in 2023 will bring more dividends to Agalaba people”, he stated.