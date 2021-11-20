Ikpeazu tasks ABSU on research for grooming local goats

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has tasked the Faculty of Agriculture in Abia State University, Uturu to embark on more research on ways of grooming local goats as alternative to cow meat.

Ikpeazu threw the challenge while speaking at the 27th and 28th combined convocation ceremony of the University at Uturu, in IIsuikwuata Local Government of the state.

He said there was need to seek more knowledge in order to address the current food shortage in the country.

He further called on the state University to look for possible ways of adjusting its curriculum to address the present day challenges confronting the society.

Ikpeazu commended lecturers of the University for their resilience, and requested them to continue to hold on even as he assured that he would meet with their leadership to discuss on how to address the challenges confronting the University.

Ikpeazu pledged the continuous support of his administration to the University and congratulated the graduating students on the milestones attained.

While noting that the certificates of the graduating students were keys that would open doors, he said they still required humility, doggedness and resilience to succeed.

Onyemachi Maxwell Ogbulu, the vice chancellor thanked Ikpeazu for his untiring efforts in keeping the University afloat and ensuring that the University enjoys uninterrupted academic calendar.

He promised to adopt time tested business model in driving the affairs of the University by creating and expanding value for staff and students as well as other stakeholders.

He announced automatic employment for the overall best graduating students of the combined convocation, in the person of Ezeigbo Chukwuemeka from the Department of Architecture and Dike Emmanuel from Biochemistry Department.

In his valedictory speech on behalf of other graduating students, Dike Emmanuel, who bagged a first class from Department of Biochemistry, thanked the Governor for his disposition to Abia students.

He also thanked the lecturers for nurturing them to greatness and pledged to uphold Excellence and service which the University is known for.

Out of 5,712 graduating students, 29 bagged first class in various disciplines.