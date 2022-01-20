Ikpeazu condemns reprisal attack on Abia community by soldiers

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has expressed concerns over the ongoing reprisal attack in Owaza, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of the state, by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, following the alleged killing of two soldiers in the community.

It was gathered that gunmen suspected to be illegal oil bunkers, Monday night attacked three soldiers at a checkpoint close to an oil pipeline between Owaza and Obuzor communities in Ukwa West LGA, killing two in the process.

Angered by the killing of their colleagues, soldiers from144 Battalion, Asa, stormed the community and torched many houses and shops in the area.

To restore sanity in the community, Ikpeazu appealed to the soldiers to show a high level of patriotism and not allow the situation to degenerate any further, as the state government continues to engage the leadership of the Army on the issue.

This is as he called for calm from all the parties involved in the crisis, urging them to give peace a chance and allow the State Government an opportunity to find a solution to the matter.

Meanwhile, Ikpeazu has invited leaders of Ukwa West LGA to a crucial meeting

on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Governor’s Lodge, Aba at 3.00 pm.

Those invited include member representing Ukwa West at the State House of Assembly, executive chairman of Ukwa West LGA, all serving state political appointees from Ukwa West LGA, all Traditional Rulers from Ukwa West LGA, President – General, Asa Improvement Union, Leader, Ukwa West Legislative Council, Youth leader, Asa Improvement Union, Chief of Staff to the Governor and the Commissioner for Homeland Security.

Sources said that there is a mass exodus of people from Owaza, as residents have deserted the area even before the arrival of the rampaging soldiers, who reportedly met empty buildings they have set ablaze.

The oil and gas-rich Owaza is a boundary town between Abia and Rivers States and has over 150 oil Wells.