Ikpeazu charges scholarship beneficiaries to justify investment

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has charged India Scholarship beneficiaries from the state to focus on their studies and uphold good manners in their academic pursuit so as to justify the state’s investment in their studies.

Ikpeazu stated this at the government Lodge, Aba when he received the Executive Secretary, Chukwuma Daniel of State’s Scholarship Board alongside the beneficiaries who were scheduled to depart the country this month.

He noted that the decision to secure Overseas Scholarship for Abia youths was driven by his administration’s understanding that capacity building was a key and a great vision that was trans-governmental.

According to him, “despite not being economically convenient in the short run, this is an investment that will pay greatly in the long run.”

The Abia governor disclosed that India was chosen because of their World academic outlook and Health Experts, adding that he expected a healthy competitive academic environment for the students.

He charged them to throw away frivolities that would not support their education and promised that the Board would be in touch with them through the Nigerian Embassy in India as well as Indian Embassy in Nigeria.

Earlier, the leader of the delegate and Executive Secretary of the Scholarship Board, Chukwuma Daniel said that they came to appreciate the governor and to inform him of the readiness to send out the beneficiaries.