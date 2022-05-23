Ikotun Senior High old student association donates photocopier machine to school

As part of efforts aimed at improving educational standards, Ikotun Senior High School Old Students Association, Class of 2004, donated a photocopier machine to their alma mater.

Speaking during the donation in Lagos recently, Taiwo Francis, president of the association, stated that the photocopier machine, which was brand new, was part of their contribution to the progress of their alma mater.

He said they are also working on promoting goal 4 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

He disclosed that having received qualitative education from the school, it behooves them to remember their secondary school and give back.

The association said they would be visiting the school regularly and ensuring that they also engage the students by giving career talks on how they could excel in their chosen fields of endeavours.

Expressing her appreciation, Oyelehin Adejoke Abimbola, principal of the school, commended members of the association for deeming it fit to remember their alma mater.

She said the photocopier machine was timely as the previous one is not up to standard. She welcomed the idea of career talk but suggested that the old students could also engage the students in vocational education.

She added that discipline is still the top priority of the school, insisting that the management would never condone any act of indiscipline. She finally prayed for the members and wishes them good luck in their future endeavours.